Death toll from Morocco earthquake up to 2,946

RABAT, September 14. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Morocco has climbed to 2,946, Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) said on Wednesday citing the Moroccan Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, at least 5,674 people were injured. The biggest number of casualties were reported from the provinces of Al Haouz (1,684) and Taroudant (980).

According to Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. local time on September 8. The center was in the district of Ighil, located in the province of Al Haouz, the Marrakesh-Safi region, at a depth of 8 kilometers. The quake dealt serious damage not only to residential houses and infrastructure, but also to the country’s iconic museums and mosques.

MAP reported on September 12 that King Mohammed VI of Morocco had donated blood for the injured.