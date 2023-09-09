Morocco earthquake felt within 400km radius of its epicenter — expert

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The tremors of Friday's earthquake in Morocco were felt within a radius of 400 km from its epicenter.

"The earthquake, the epicenter of which was in the municipality of Igil, 80 km southwest of Marrakech, was felt in Moroccan cities within a radius of 400 km," Nasser Jabour, head of the department at Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, told the Maghreb Arabe Press news agency.

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in Morocco has reached nearly 300, according to preliminary data from the Interior Ministry.