Search for explorers missing in Moscow sewer tunnel continues — mayor

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The search for the missing participants of the self-organized descent in the Neglinka river sewer tunnel continues, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel, expressing his condolences to the facilities of the victims.

"A horrible tragedy happened in the Neglinka river sewer tunnel. People died during a self-organized descent into the tunnel. The search for the missing people continues," the mayor said.

He underscored that the law enforcement is investigating all circumstances of the incident.

"My condolences to the families and close ones of the victims," the mayor concluded.

The police told TASS that the guide who led the illegal tour to the sewer tunnel had been doing it for about 3 years. According to preliminary information, the guide’s name is Konstantin Fillipov, he is 31. In addition to tour to underground Moscow river tunnels, he was into hiking and mountaineering. He is currently considered missing.

Briefly before communication with the group was interrupted, Fillipov attempted to contact his colleagues on the surface, asking if there is an option to exit the tunnel near the Trubnaya square.

The illegal trip took place earlier. A strong rain started in Moscow, causing an abrupt rise of the water level inside the tunnel, leaving almost no chances for survival. Currently, the organizers have cancelled this trip. A criminal case has been initiative over the incident. Investigators are questioning the organizer of the trip.