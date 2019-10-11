An-72 crash site located in Democratic Republic of Congo

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A search and rescue team has found the crash site of the Antonov An-72 cargo plane in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa’s Independent Online news site said on Friday citing President Felix Tshisekedi's adviser Vidiye Tshimanga.

According to the adviser, the bodies of eight people, who were onboard, are still missing. The location of the crash site was not disclosed.

It was reported earlier that eight bodies had been recovered, but it was incorrect, he said. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Antonov-72 cargo plane of the DRC Air Force took off from the city of Goma in the country’s north, heading to the capital of Kinshasa. According to the DRC aviation authority, there were four crew along with civilian and military passengers, including members of DRC presidential staff. The passengers have not been yet identified. According to military sources, among them might have been President Felix Tshisekedi's driver, his security officers and some support personnel. The plane lost contact with the control center 59 minutes after takeoff.

Russia’s embassy to the DRC confirmed to TASS that Russian nationals were onboard the An-72. They are being identified.