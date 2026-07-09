Russia ready for tech partnerships with friendly states — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is interested in strengthening technological partnerships and launching joint projects with all friendly nations, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting, summing up his visit to the Innoprom exhibition earlier this week.

"We are interested in implementing joint projects with all friendly countries, including in such key sectors as aircraft manufacturing, the automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, microelectronics, mechanical engineering, and metallurgy," he said.

"Joining forces is important for strengthening national economies and, consequently, improving the quality of life for our people," the prime minister added.

Mishustin summarized the outcomes of his talks on the sidelines of Innoprom with his counterparts from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan--member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"My colleagues and I discussed in detail the key issues of cooperation within the framework of the areas and objectives set by the heads of our states. We primarily focused on issues related to industrial cooperation," the prime minister said. "I am confident that the negotiations will yield additional agreements that will give impetus to developing interaction in industry, mechanical engineering, and high technology."

"And, of course, they will strengthen our trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction across the Eurasian region," he concluded.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition was held from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with the Republic of Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event was organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region, and operated by Formica Event. TASS was the general news agency of the event.