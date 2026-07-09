Russian stock market drops at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock market fell at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange data showed. The yuan is also weakening.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices shed 0.81% at the open of the main trading session to 2,202.73 and 908.22 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate dropped 6.25 kopecks from the previous close to open at 11.139 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index pared some losses to stand at 2,207.98 points (-0.58%), while the RTS index stood at 910.39 points (-0.58%). At the same time, the yuan traded down at 11.146 rubles (-5.5 kopecks).

The morning session Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX2) dipped 0.1% to open at 2,218.59 points, according to trading data at 07:00 Moscow time.