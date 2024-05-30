Russia may take part in development of Bolivian gas transport system

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia and Bolivia held a plenary session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Russia sets a high value on good relations with Bolivia and considers it to be a promising trade and economic partner in Latin America, co-chairman of the commission and First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, cited by the ministry.

In particular, the parties discussed cooperation in the energy sphere during the meeting: export of Russian engine fuel and gas, participation of Russia in development of the gas transport system of Bolivia, and cooperation in the electric power sector, nuclear technologies and energy accumulation systems.

"We celebrated a remarkable date in 2023 - 125th anniversary from the day of diplomatic relations establishment," Sorokin said. The trade turnover between the two countries reached the maximal level as of 2023 year-end, he added.

Achieved results of joint work will drive further development of cooperation between the nations, the official said.