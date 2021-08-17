Construction of highway from Kazakhstan border to Belarus may start in 2030 — strategy

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Construction of the new Meridian highway from the border of Kazakhstan to Belarus is scheduled to begin in 2030, according to the Russian transport strategy.

"In 2030, it is planned to start construction of the new Meridian highway from the border of Kazakhstan to Belarus," the document seen by TASS states.

Construction of the Meridian highway linking Europe to China can be partly funded by the government, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told TASS earlier. The public-private partnership mechanism may be used for building the new road, he added.