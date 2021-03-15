Bitcoin falls by over 7% after recent growth

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Bitcoin fell by 5.8% to $55,553, CoinDesk reported on Monday.

At the peak decline at 12:41 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency lost 7.5%, reaching $54,568.

Bitcoin price is declining after rising in the previous days. Thus, on March 13, the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $59,000 and updated its historical maximum.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.