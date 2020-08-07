Media: Hainan's Maling residential complex becoming popular with tourists

HAIKOU, August 7. /TASS/. "Maling" residential complex on the coast of Hainan's Sanya has gained great popularity among tourists this summer. As its resemblance the architecture of the famous Greek island in the Aegean Sea, it was dubbed "Little Santorini", reported the Hainan Daily.

According to a survey conducted by the publication, tourists are most enjoy "maximum proximity to the sea and the beach", "successful and varied modern house design intended for visitors", as well as "excellent sea views". Moreover, one of the important advantages was the short distance from Phoenix International Airport — it takes only about 10 km.

"The most amazing thing is that when you come here, you are at the sea all the time," a tourist from Shanghai said commenting on the advantages of "Little Santorini". "You can enjoy the sunset, fishing boats, listen to music and have a drink at a cafe. You'll never be bored here".

According to him, one of the important features of these places is a great number of small restaurants where one can taste inexpensive and delicious local cuisine. In addition, according to tourists, there is "a whole range of activities for outdoor enthusiasts" nearby.

The resort area dubbed "Tianya haijiao" is located not far from "Maling". It is one of the southernmost points of mainland China and has been awarded the status of a national tourist attraction of a high-end category. This big tropical park in the South China Sea is home to the Stone at the End of the World — a piece of rock about 11 meters high, the history of which, according to guides, "began when the island of Hainan was created."

"Little Santorini" is located 22 km from Sanya's center. It is a sanatorium type residence hosting about 5,000 people, many of whom are engaged in tourism and hotel business, as well as trade and fishing. Maling was awarded several government certificates, including for the one for high level of public safety.