Fifty Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity, says defense ministry

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Fifty Russian servicemen have been returned from Ukrainian captivity to Russia as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side, a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"On January 8, 2023, as a result of negotiations 50 Russian servicemen facing fatal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said, adding that those released would be delivered to Moscow on board of military transport aircraft of the Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation.