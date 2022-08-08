Saratov plant starts producing cryogenic tanks

SARATOV, August 8. /TASS/. Saratov Tank Structural Steel Plant (Saratov RMK Plant) has become the first Russian company that mastered production of 5,000 tonne cryogenic tanks for leak-tight storage of liquefied natural gas, regional Ministry of Industry and Energy told TASS.

"Saratov RMK Plant intends to manufacture renewed products for the Russian oil and gas sector. The plant has already mastered the process of making 5,000 tonne cryogenic tank with the use of Russian technical standards. Cryogenic tanks are used for leak-proof storage of liquefied natural gas. At the same time, almost all high-capacity cryogenic tanks present in the country were made under EN (Germany, Finland, Sweden) technical standards and from imported metal produced under API regulations," the Ministry said.

The Saratov-based plant became the first Russian company fabricating such tanks from engineering to installation. According to the company’s management, the first contract for new products has already been made.