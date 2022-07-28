Russian gunmaker improves AK-12 assault rifle based on Ukraine combat experience

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has improved the latest AK-12 assault rifle based on the experience gained in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin said in an interview with Kalashnikov magazine published on Thursday.

"The experience of the AK-12 operation in real warfare is a separate issue. In March 2022, the Main Missile and Artillery Department [of the Russian Defense Ministry] held a series of meetings on the operation of AK-12s in the special military operation. Proposals are already available on the weapon’s further improvement …" the chief executive said.

The upgraded AK-12 prototype was already demonstrated to the Russian Defense Ministry, he added.

The 5.45mm AK-12 assault rifle engineered by the Kalashnikov Group features increased fire accuracy and uses several Picatinny rails for installing additional gear: sights, the front handle, a flashlight and a laser designator.

The AK-12 is also outfitted with an easily detachable bayonet-type high-performance muzzle brake. The muzzle’s design allows installing noiseless and flameless firing devices.