Four Russian military planes listed among world’s ten most popular combat aircraft

The Sukhoi Su-27/30 multirole fighter jets rank second in the list with 1,057 fighters of this type operational in the world’s air forces or 7% of the total figure. The Sukhoi fighters are second only to the US F-16s (2,267 or 15% of the global combat aircraft fleet), the data show.

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Four Russian military planes are listed among the world’s ten most popular combat aircraft, according to the data of the World Air Forces 2021 review published by the Flight International leading global aerospace magazine on Tuesday.

The Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters rank fifth in the list with 817 fighters of this type operational in the world (6% of the global combat aviation fleet). By their popularity, the MiG-29 fighters are far ahead of the European Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft (the sixth place in the ranking with 514 planes or 3% of the global combat aviation fleet), the directory indicates.

The Su-25 ground attack planes rank seventh in the list with 470 aircraft of this type operational around the world (3% of the global combat aviation fleet), according to the Flight International data.

The Su-24 frontline bombers rank tenth in the list with 389 aircraft of this type operational in the world’s air forces (3% of the global combat aviation fleet), the data show.

Flight International is the world’s oldest aviation news magazine published since 1909.