India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media

"The IAF is seeking to urgently procure 21 additional MiG 29 fighter jets from Russia to add to its three squadrons of the type already in service. These fighters, which include two trainers, are expected to be procured at a reasonable price as they have already been partially manufactured in Russia for a previous order that got cancelled," the newspaper said. "These fighters, if ordered, would come handy to replace the ageing MiG 21 squadrons that are to retire within the next five years."

The Indian government is ready to consider this proposal of the air forces. The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed, sources clarified.

The Indian Air Forces are also planning to place an order to manufacture Su-30MKI twinjet multirole air superiority fighters at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd facilities. The new order will allow the company to continue producing the Su-30MKI line after the order to produce 272 such fighters runs its course in 2021.