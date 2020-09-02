Russian, Indian navies to practice joint security operations in Andaman Sea

NEW DELHI, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian and Indian Navies will hold joint drills in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal on September 4-5 to practice joint security operations at sea, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

As India’s PTI news agency reported, the Indra drills were earlier planned in Vladivostok but were postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of that, a decision was made to hold non-contact drills at sea.

According to PTI’s data, the Russian Navy will be represented by the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and the tanker Boris Butoma in the naval maneuvers. The Indian Navy will send the guided missile destroyer Rajput, the frigate Sahyadri and the tanker Shakti to participate in the drills.

The program of the drills envisages joint maneuvering, artillery fire against naval and air targets and the exercises for seeking out surface and underwater targets and other operations.

In July, the Indian Navy held joint maneuvers with the US Navy carrier group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Nimitz in the area of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.