Armenia poised to develop relations with Russia — premier

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Armenia is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Yekaterinburg.

"Both before and after the elections, we are ready to further develop our ties with Russia," he said.

In turn, the Russian prime minister, who met with his Armenian counterpart on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition, expressed hope that Armenia’s new government, which is to be formed as a result of the recent parliamentary election, would ensure that relations with Russia continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and neighborliness.

"We expect that the new government, to be formed on the outcomes of a popular vote, will promote the steady development of Russian-Armenian relations in the spirit of friendship, neighborliness and mutual respect, and also taking each other’s interests into account," the premier said.