US discusses charging vessels for transit through Strait of Hormuz — Politico

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The US administration is discussing measures to resume oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including the possibility of introducing paid transit for vessels protected by American ships, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the White House is considering options that could persuade shipowners and insurance companies to resume using the Strait of Hormuz route amid ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran. One of the proposals under discussion is the provision of a type of "VIP pass" for vessels - expedited transit through the strait for an additional fee, potentially accompanied by US Navy ships. Politico noted that no final decision has yet been made.

According to analytics company Kpler, around 500 vessels, including 220 oil tankers, remain in the Persian Gulf near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz awaiting safe passage.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened to shipping. However, many shipowners remain cautious, fearing a renewed escalation of tensions in the region. Prior to the crisis, approximately 20% of global oil supplies passed through the strait.