Lukashenko says trusts Russia to stand by Belarus

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko trusts that Russia will stand by Belarus, through thick and thin.

"I know how much Russia values Belarus. It's not Iran or North Korea or Armenia <…> Iran isn't worth risking a clash between two nuclear powers," he said when asked whether he is confident in Russia’s support. "But Belarus is worth that. Even Ukraine is not worth two nuclear powers clashing."

"Belarus is worth it because of our history. The loss of Belarus will mean the loss of a part of Russia," he said in an interview with the United States’ Time magazine aired by Belarus’ 1st Information TV channel.

"NATO troops near Smolensk is not the same as NATO troops in Warsaw," he added.