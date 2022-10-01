Kuwaiti government rules to convene parliament session on October 11, then resigns — KUNA

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The government of Kuwait decided when to convene a new parliament meeting and submitted its resignation to the head of state, Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday.

Under the government decision, the National Assembly will hold its first meeting on October 11, state news agency KUNA reported. The government’s resignation was submitted to Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait held a parliamentary election to select 50 members to the assembly for the next four years on September 29.