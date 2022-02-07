Normandy Quartet political advisers’ meeting may be held on February 10 — TV

KIEV, February 7. /TASS/. A meeting of political advisors of the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France) may be held on February 10, Ukraine's Public Television reported on Monday, citing sources in the president's office.

According to its information, the negotiations may take place before the end of this week, "tentatively, on February 10."

Earlier, a representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers told journalists at a briefing in Berlin that the meeting might take place this week. She said that preparations for the talks were "still underway."

The decision to hold consultations in Berlin was made at talks in Paris on January 26. It was the first face-to-face meeting of representatives of all four countries in over a year and lasted eight and a half hours. Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak, who represented Russia at the talks, later expressed his hope for a constructive continuation of dialogue to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine, although he admitted that there was "nothing to boast about" as a result of the talks. He noted that the Normandy Quartet countries must eliminate all disagreements about the implementation of the Minsk agreements, only then will the format be effective for resolving the conflict.