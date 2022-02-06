Lukashenko says he will retire if no longer feels people’s support

MINSK, February 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he will retire as soon as he feels that he is no longer supported by the bulk of the country’s population.

"As soon as I feel that most of the Belarusian people do not support Lukashenko in legal terms, Lukashenko’s future will be decided by the people within 24 hours," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel that was aired on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday. According to the Belarusian president, he will retire in such an event.

When asked whether he is ready to cede power, Lukashenko said, "Elementary." "Whom to? It is up to the people to decide," he said.

The Belarusian president also said he is ready to leave his office, if the situation in the country normalizes. When asked how long he plans to stay in power, Lukashenko said that he will do it "forever," if there a war breaks out or a situation like the one after the presidential polls in 2020 emerges. However, in his words, if the situation normalizes, people will make their choice concerning his successor.