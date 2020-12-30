Dodon appointed leader of Moldova’s Party of Socialists

CHISINAU, December 30. /TASS/. Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon has been appointed once again as the leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM). Dodon stepped down as president in late December after Maia Sandu won the presidential election held on November 15.

"Dodon was appointed chairman of the party. This is our shared decision of the party, it was approved unanimously," she said during a joint briefing with Dodon.

The PSRM will continue to strengthen its ranks, and it plans to achieve victory at the upcoming snap election to the Moldovan parliament planned for this year, Dodon said during the party session on Wednesday. "The party set two goals before itself during the session: to strengthen its ranks both at the central level and locally. The second goal is to prepare for the snap election that will take place in 2021 and win it. We won’t form part of any coalitions in this parliament, and we call for its dissolution," Dodon stated.

Under the Moldovan Constitution, a president cannot be a member of a political party. After he was elected president in 2016, Dodon suspended his membership within the Party of Socialists. During the period of his presidency, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii led the party, while Dodon was considered its unofficial leader.