Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 463,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. More than 63,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 58.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 20:08 Moscow time on November 24, as many as 58,900,547 novel coronavirus cases and 1,393,305 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 463,730 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,712.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (199,949). Next are Europe (172,196 cases), and Southeast Asia (48,568 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (12,119,654), India (9,139,865), Brazil (6,071,401), Russia (2,138,828), France (2,106,660), Spain (1,556,730), the United Kingdom (1,527,499), Italy (1,431,795), Argentina (1,370,366), Colombia (1,248,417), Mexico (1,041,875), and Peru (949,670).