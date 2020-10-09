WHO says new daily coronavirus cases hit record high of over 350,000

GENEVA, October 9. /TASS/. More than 350,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection hit record high in the past day, exceeding 36.36 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 6,300 to climb to 1.056 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 16.30 Moscow time on October 9, as many as 36,361,054 novel coronavirus cases and 1,056,186 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 350,766 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,339. Up to now, the daily surge of 338,779 on October 8 was the highest number of infections.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for the majority of daily confirmed coronavirus cases - 127,250. Europe is ranked second (109,749 cases) and South East Asia goes third (82,284). North and South America also account for most single-day fatalities (3,282). The daily death toll stands at 1,129 in South East Asia and at 950 in Europe.

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (7,471,688), followed by India (6,906,151), Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,272,238), Colombia (877,683), Spain (848,324), Argentina (840,915), Peru (835,662), Mexico (774,020) and South Africa (686,891).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.