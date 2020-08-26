Not a single coronavirus case remains in Beijing

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. The last two coronavirus patients in the Chinese capital have been discharged from the hospital, the city’s medical facilities do not have a single coronavirus case left for the first time since the pandemic began, the Beijing healthcare committee said Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began in China, 935 infections were recorded in Beijing, with 335 of them testing positive during an outbreak that took place at Xinfadi market in June.

According to official statistics, 94.13% of all infections recovered from the virus in mainland China.