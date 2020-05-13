Death toll from coronavirus in US could hit 147,000 by early August, expert says

NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States could reach 147,000 by August 4, Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNN.

Murray outlined a coronavirus model in the US, which was revised given the gradual cancellation of epidemiological measures in various states. An earlier forecast suggested that there would be 10,000 fewer deaths. "When we started off making projections, we had assumed that all the states were going to follow the New Zealand model, which is to keep social distancing in place until transmission gets to a really low level," IMHE director Dr. Christopher Murray told CNN. "We’re not doing that," he said. "We’re speeding towards relaxing social distancing."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US top infectious disease doctor, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Tuesday that the real death toll from the coronavirus in the US could surpass the official statistics.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which analyzes data of federal and local authorities, the US has recorded more than 1.36 mln coronavirus cases and 82,246 deaths.