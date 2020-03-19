China reports 34 new cases of coronavirus in past day, none of them in Wuhan

BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in China risen by 34 in the past 24 hours, no new cases were reported in the disease’s epicenter of Wuhan, China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Eight people died of the infection in the reported period, while 819 people recovered.

About 6,900 infected persons remain in hospitals in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the disease first broke out in late 2019.

According to the country’s authorities, the overall number of those infected reached about 80,900 people. Some 70,400 of them recovered and 3,245 died. According to the official statistics, the current mortality rate of the novel coronavirus is 4%.