NATO chief says he is ready to meet with Putin

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss hurdles in relations between the alliance and Moscow, he said in an interview with DPA news agency published on Monday.

"If the context is right, I am, of course, also ready to meet with President Putin," Stoltenberg stated. According to him, it’s important to sit down at the negotiating table "especially when things are difficult."

"Russia is our biggest neighbor, Russia is here to stay and we need to strive for a better relationship with Russia," Stoltenberg commented, noting: "But even without an improved relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship with Russia."