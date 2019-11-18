Ukrainian opposition politician heads union on Normandy Four dialogue

"On the initiative of the party "Opposition Platform - For Life", the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament - TASS) has established an inter-fraction parliamentary union "Interparliamentary dialogue for peace: Ukraine - Russia - Germany - France." People’s deputy and chairman of the political council of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party Viktor Medvedchuk has been appointed head of the union," the message notes.

KIEV, November 18. /TASS/. Chairman of the Ukrainian opposition platform "For Life" and member of Ukraine’s parliament Viktor Medvedchuk has been appointed head of the parliamentary union on the development of dialogue between the Normandy Four states (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine), the party’s press service informed on Monday.

"The Normandy format with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France is the main platform for implementing the Minsk Agreements, ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ending armed conflict in eastern Ukraine," the press service stated.

On November 15, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron informed that the Normandy Four summit would take place on December 9, 2019 in Paris.

The Normandy Four talks on Ukraine have existed since June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, who gathered in Normandy for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day (the landing of allied troops in 1944) discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine for the first time. Several top-level and foreign minister-level phone calls and meetings have been held since then. The latest Normandy Four meeting took place on October 19-20, 2016 in Berlin.