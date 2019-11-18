Kremlin getting prepared for Normandy Quartet summit on December 9 — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is getting prepared for a summit in the Normandy format due on December 9, with preparations being at the final stage, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Normandy format [summit] is scheduled for December 9, indeed. Preparations are underway and have already entered the final stage," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an international telephone conversation later in the day. He did not say however who the Russian president was going to speak with, noting only that the conversation "will be largely linked with the arrangements for the Normandy format."

Return of Ukrainian warships