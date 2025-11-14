Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 920 doping samples in October

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected in October 920 samples from Russian athletes, a spokesperson for the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Friday.

"RUSADA collected 920 doping samples in October," the spokesperson said adding that in all, the agency collected 9,728 samples since the start of the year.

In 2024, RUSADA collected an overall number of 11,070 doping samples. The figures for 2023 and 2022 are 11,091 and 11,053 respectively.

The Russian governing anti-doping body also reported earlier this week that the agency’s inspectors registered 12 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations by Russian athletes in October.

"RUSADA registered 12 cases of possible violations of anti-doping regulations in October," according to RUSADA’s spokesperson.

The total number of reported potential anti-doping rules violations since the start of the year is currently at 69.

Last year, RUSADA reported identifying 102 potential violations by Russian athletes involving performance enhancing drugs.

In 2023, RUSADA reported an overall number of 150 potential violations by Russian athletes involving performance enhancing drugs. The figure for the year of 2022 was registered to stand at 135.

RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova earlier told TASS that cases of suspected anti-doping violations involved the use of anabolic steroids, diuretics and masking agents as well as the use of meldonium, a prohibited substance.

The drug meldonium (mildronate) was placed on WADA’s prohibition list on January 1, 2016. The presence of this substance in an athlete’s bloodstream during and between competitions is a violation of the anti-doping rules. Meldonium is categorized by WADA’s blacklist as an S4 class substance (hormones and metabolic modulators).

Mildronate is a cardiovascular medication freely available for purchase at pharmacies across Russia without a doctor’s prescription.