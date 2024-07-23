New historical complex to become symbol of Russia's special op struggle — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. The Chersonesos Tavrichesky historical and archaeological complex, which is being prepared for opening in Sevastopol, will become a symbol of Russia's steadfastness and faith in the country's future, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev believes.

Earlier TASS reported that the complex will open to the public in late July. In addition to the vast park territory, the first Orthodox church-park and several museums have been established there, including ones on Christianity, Crimea and Novorossiya, Antiquity and Byzantium.

"The guys who will be coming back from the battlefield <...> will be able to visit the park with their families, to see what they fought and are fighting for. And that's how we feel about it, too. I think this is its main purpose - to encapsulate the steadfastness and resilience of the country and its bright future," the governor said.

He explained that the conflict in which Russia has been drawn is proceeding not only on the front.

"The major work is done, of course, by the guys on the battlefront. But the war is hybrid, and the most important thing that [Russia's opponents] are striking at is our values, our future, the permission for Russia to be Russia. In this regard, the president's decision seems absolutely understandable to me - this is such a power place for our entire country," Razvozhayev emphasized.

The park

Chersonesos was founded as a Greek colony in 424-421 B.C. It is believed that Prince Vladimir, who later baptized Russia, converted to Christianity there in the 10th century. The museum has been operating for more than a century, but the creation of a historical and archaeological park near it was launched only a few years ago.

According to the My History Foundation, which oversees the creation of the park, the total area of the territory is 22.4 hectares, with the total area of the buildings of the complex being 144,000 square meters, and the area of artistic facades being about 70,000 square meters. The area of landscaping is 170,000 square meters.

More than 100 kilometers of engineering communications were established for the complex.

Earlier, Metropolitan Tikhon of Simferopol and Crimea reported that the consecration of the historical and archaeological park will be held on July 28 in a closed to public mode. Since July 30, it will open its doors for visitors. However, it will be possible to get inside by online pre-registration only.