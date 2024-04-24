Rail-tank car fire put out near Simferopol in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, April 24. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished a rail-tank car fire near Simferopol, which, according to preliminary data, killed one person and injured two others.

"It was reported at 2:23 p.m. [Moscow time] (11:23 a.m. GMT) that the fire was completely put out," the Ministry for Emergency Situations’ department for Crimea said.

News about the fire in the village of Komsomolsky in the Simferopol district came at 12:40 p.m. Moscow time (9:40 a.m. GMT). According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a violation of regular working procedures. As many as 109 people and 28 units of equipment were involved in dealing with the fire.