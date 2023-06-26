Mitsotakis sworn in as Greek prime minister

ATHENS, June 26. /TASS/. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of Greece’s center-right New Democracy party, took the oath as head of the Greek government on Monday, according to an ERT1 TV broadcast.

"I swear to the holy, life-giving and indivisible Trinity to uphold the constitution and laws of the country and to serve the interests of the Greek people," Mitsotakis said as he placed his hand on the Gospel. The ceremony took place at the presidential palace in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The prime minister then signed the head of state's decree book.

Earlier, the president mandated that Mitsotakis form a government. Its composition is expected to be announced later on Monday. According to the ERT1 TV channel, George Gerapetritis, former Minister of State in the previous Mitsotakis government, is most likely to become head of the Greek Foreign Ministry, while former Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be National Defense Minister and Kostis Hatzidakis, former Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, will take over the Finance Ministry.

The government will be sworn in on Tuesday and will hold its first meeting on Wednesday. Mizotakis will travel to the EU summit on Thursday.

The New Democracy party won 40.55% of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary by-election, with 99.70% of the ballots counted. This gives Mitsotakis' party 158 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament, giving it control and the ability to form its own government.