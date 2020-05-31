Coronavirus deaths in Moscow up by 76

MOSCOW, June 1. / TASS /. Another 76 patients infected with coronavirus died in Moscow over the past day, brining the city's death toll to 2,553 people, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"76 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus died in Moscow," the report said.

Overall, 2,553 people in Moscow died of the confirmed coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 6 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, about 367,000 have died. In Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus, there are 405 843 cases of infection registered, 171 883 people recovered, while 4 693 people died

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.