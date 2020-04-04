Two coronavirus patients die in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Two more patients with confirmed COVID-19 have died in Moscow, both had underlying health conditions, Moscow’s crisis center for coronavirus control and monitoring said on Saturday.

"Two patients passed away in Moscow. They had confirmed double pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus. The patients were aged 58 and 70. The patients had underlying health conditions, among them were chronic bronchitis, hypertension and diabetes," the center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow handles the bulk of the cases (3,357). The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.