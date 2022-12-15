Putin demands launching new robotics and drone programs

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded the launch of new programs for people to study robotics and drones.

"Let me remind you that I have already asked to prepare and launch new programs in the field of robotics and drones in the coming year. Of course, technological sovereignty cannot be gained at one moment, we need to continue systematic work for the future," the president said on Thursday at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

He stressed that Russia needed to achieve superiority in artificial intelligence and data transfer technologies.