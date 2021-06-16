Russia plans to launch 4 to 5 missiles from Guiana Space Center in 2021-2022 — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to launch about four to five Soyuz-ST missiles from the Guiana Space Center in the next two years, says Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, Director General of the Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure.

"Tentatively, we have planned about four to five launches from the Kourou cosmodrome in 2021-2022," Mukhamedzhanov said.

In January, Roscosmos Deputy CEO Sergey Savelyev told TASS that Russia plans to carry out 10 launches of Soyuz-2 and Soyuz-ST missiles in the interest of foreign clients. According to the official, European Galileo navigation systems satellites will be launched from the Kourou cosmodrome at the Guiana Space Center.