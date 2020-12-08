AI unlikely to match human intellect within next 70 years — expert

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The artificial intelligence (AI) technology is unlikely to reach the point when it can rival a human brain within the next 70 years, the Russian presidential representative on digital and technological development, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"A clear line should be drawn between creativity and intelligence. Artificial intelligence cannot have creative potential. It is limited to inventing something new only by means of combination, of processing various scenarios," Peskov said, when asked about threats that AI might pose to humans. "I don’t see the possibility of the sci-fi scenario with AI rivalling humans, at least within the next 70-100 years."

However, the official said he was worried about another scenario involving AI.

"The problem is not being defeated by a ‘smart’ AI, the problem is that we can degrade to the level of a ‘dumb’ AI. It may sound weird, but, in fact, ‘dumb’ AI makes us change the way we think, and the example of chess is very illustrative here. In the past, young chess players learned by reading books and practicing against each other, thus training their imagination. Now their main opponent is AI, optimized to various levels of professionalism. And the new generation of chess players is now learning to think the way AI does," he said.

In his words, this trend can be observed in other spheres as well. For example, drivers more and more often rely on navigation services instead of trying to figure out the route themselves, Peskov said.