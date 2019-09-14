ISS orbit raised 1.05km for Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft to return to Earth

MOSCOW, September 14 /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Mission Control carried out a maneuver to raise by 1.05 kilometers the medium altitude of the International Space Station (ISS), the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash) told TASS on Saturday.

"The orbit has been adjusted with the help of engines of the ISS Zvezda module. The engines started at the scheduled time and worked for 39.5 seconds," said the institute, which is the leading research center of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

According to the research institute, the average altitude of the ISS was raised by 1.05 kilometers after the maneuver. Currently, the ISS minimum altitude above Earth’s surface stands at 412.1 kilometers, while the maximum one is 437.9 kilometers.

The orbit was adjusted to create ballistic conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-12 manned spacecraft scheduled for October 3. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Hazza Al Mansouri, the first astronaut of the United Arab Emirates, are to return to Earth from the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft.