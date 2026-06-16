Sultan of Brunei, president of the Philippines to attend Russia-ASEAN summit

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr, as well as prime ministers of seven countries plan to take part in the upcoming Russia-ASEAN summit that will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Along with our president, the summit will be attended by heads of state of Brunei and the Philippines, namely Sultan [Hassanal] Bolkiah of Brunei and President of the Philippines [Ferdinand] Marcos," he said. "Apart from that, it will be attended by seven heads of government, namely prime ministers of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor."

Indonesia will be represented by the foreign minister. ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn will also take part. "Myanmar will be represented by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [U Hau] Khan Sum," Ushakov added.

Established in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has eleven members: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The Russia-ASEAN summit will be held in Kazan on June 17 and 18.