Kremlin says laying down new strategic arms treaty is hard process

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The whole world would benefit from an improved New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, but laying one down is easier said than done, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the recent rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

"We believe that everybody needs a more beneficial document, a more beneficial treaty. But working toward such a treaty is a very complicated and lengthy process," he said at a news briefing.

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is unbothered by the impending expiration of the New START treaty in February as he said he would rather do "a better agreement" when it expires. While Washington has insisted that the next treaty take China’s nuclear capabilities into account, the United States does not call for taking account of the nuclear arsenals of its NATO allies, Great Britain and France.

Russia has said it is prepared to adhere to the treaty’s quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires next month, but Washington has not officially responded to the initiative. As regards the participation of China, Moscow believes it’s up to Beijing to decide as it signaled it would respect any Chinese decision.