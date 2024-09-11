Russia calls for resumption of Moscow-Baku-Yerevan trilateral group — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia calls for resuming the work of the trilateral group with Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible to ensure further socio-economic development of the entire region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Our consistent position is that the issue of unblocking communications in the region could have been resolved long ago through the trilateral working group co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Azerbaijan’s Shahin Mustafayev, and Armenia’s Mher Grigoryan," the diplomat stated.

"The prompt resumption of full-fledged interaction within the trilateral working group will not only aid in restoring the transportation and communication systems of the South Caucasus but will also promote the socio-economic development of the entire region," the spokeswoman concluded.