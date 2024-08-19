Russian Lancet munition destroys Ukrainian combat engineer vehicle at Kursk Region border

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a Ukrainian combat engineering vehicle at the border with the Kursk Region by a Lancet loitering munition, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"During reconnaissance measures, servicemen of the Battlegroup North spotted the movement of a Ukrainian combat engineering vehicle near the border with the Kursk Region. After an analysis of the reconnaissance data received, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike on the enemy’s combat engineering vehicle. The footage of data recording equipment received real time confirmed the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s combat engineering vehicle by a direct hit of a Lancet loitering munition," the ministry said in a statement.

The attempts by the crew of the Ukrainian combat engineering vehicle to extinguish the fire had no success, it said.