Putin to be informed on first Russia-US Geneva meeting's results in due time, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed about the results of the first Russia-US meeting on security guarantees in Geneva in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"President will be informed in due time," he said when asked whether Putin had been informed about the results of the narrow-format meeting.

According to the information available with TASS, the first round of Geneva meeting took place late on Sunday, while the expanded-format talks will be held on Monday, January 10.

Russia’s delegation consists of representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov heading it from the Foreign Ministry’s side. The American delegation is headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made public drafts of a Russian-US treaty on security guarantees and an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO member-states on December 17, 2021. The drafts were handed to the US side at a meeting at the ministry on December 15.