Growth in agricultural trade turnover between Russia, Algeria exceeds 40% year-to-date

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The growth in agricultural trade turnover between Russia and Algeria has exceeded 40% since the beginning of 2026 year-on-year, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported following the 13th meeting of the Russian-Algerian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

"So far this year, the trade turnover of agricultural products between the two countries has increased by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2025. Russia has significantly boosted supplies of soybean oil, wheat, and skimmed milk powder," the report said.

Energy is one of the key areas of cooperation, according to the report. In particular, on the sidelines of the intergovernmental commission meeting, a plan was signed to implement a memorandum on metrology, which will facilitate the successful execution of joint projects in the oil and gas industry, nuclear energy, and mechanical engineering. Moreover, the two states are developing a partnership in standardization as Algeria may adopt Russian standards, including to streamline mutual trade.

"We expect the results of the meeting to facilitate the implementation of joint projects and the further development of cooperation between Russia and Algeria," Patrushev was quoted as saying.