Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela up to 920 — agency

CARACAS, June 26. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has climbed to 920, the EFE news agency said, citing parliament member Jorge Rodriguez.

According to him, more than 3,300 people were injured.

Earlier reports put the number of fatalities at 589, with nearly 3,000 people injured.

The earthquake struck Venezuela late on June 24. Two series of tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within about 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located 10 km from each other in the state of Yaracuy. As many as 214 aftershocks followed.