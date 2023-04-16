Reporters in Gulyaipole plotting provocation to cover Russia’s strike on civilian targets

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Several French journalists have arrived in Gulyaipole to highlight a provocation with Russia’s alleged strike on civil infrastructure facilities, Alexander Gordeyev, spokesman for the Russian eastern battlegroup, said on Sunday.

"According to radio intercepts, a group of French journalists has arrived in the settlement of Gulyaipole. With a high degree of probability, they plan to shoot provocative video highlights about the eastern battlegroup’s alleged strikes on civil infrastructure facilities and residential areas," he said in a video posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.