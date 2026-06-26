New team of IAEA experts arrive at Zaporozhye NPP without incident — Rosatom CEO

OBNINSK /Kaluga Region/, June 26. /TASS/. A regular rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was carried out successfully, despite the drone activity in the area, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"As for the past 24 hours, one piece of positive news is that the 34th rotation took place. The 35th team of IAEA experts arrived at the plant yesterday around midnight. Despite heavy drone activity, the rotation proceeded without incident. The new IAEA experts are now beginning to familiarize themselves with the situation and establish lines of communication with Vienna and the IAEA headquarters," he told reporters.